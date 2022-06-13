SHARON SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schoharie County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a county-wide Fourth of July Parade in the village of Sharon Springs. The event will begin July 4 at 10 a.m.

The parade will feature floats and entries from Schoharie County and beyond. The Chamber encourages organizations and businesses to participate by submitting a parade entry application.

Registration for the parade is required and registration forms are due to the Chamber by June 30. participants can enter a float, antique cars, tractors, groups carrying banners, or something promoting their business.

The parade will begin at Dairyland on Route 20, proceed west on Highway 20 to Chestnut Street, and proceeds to the Athletic Field off of Chestnut Street. The parade route is 1 mile long.