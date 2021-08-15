Schoharie County Sunshine Fair wraps up successful year Sunday

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Sunday was the final day of this year’s Schoharie County Sunshine Fair in Cobleskill, with fair organizers calling it a successful year after last year’s was canceled due to the pandemic.

“I just enjoy seeing the smile on everyone’s face,” said Brendon Becker, the fair’s treasurer.

This year’s event saw new records at the fairgrounds, despite some unique challenges over the course of the six-day fair.

“With the hot weather and the power outage one day. We really hustled, we got a bunch of generators from Office of Emergency Services, the New York Power Authority, and a couple of people, local people. We were able to keep the fair up and going and actually had a decent day,” Becker explained.

The fair’s president says they saw the highest single-day attendance in their 144-year history on Saturday. The fairgrounds also saw more guests on its opening day then ever before, as people continue returning to a sense of normalcy.

“Been stuck inside due to COVID. Thought it’d be a great time to come out to a nice fair,” said Bennett Ashley, who was visiting for the first time.

Getting a chance to return to the fairgrounds means coming back to fair staples, including rides, livestock, activities and unique attractions, like the Brooke Evans Circus in Miniature.

“It took me 25 years to build it. I had it over at Eastern States Exposition for 19 years. Then I brought it here five years ago, and I’m just thrilled to be here,” Evans explained.

It features thousands of spectators, circus acts and trains, all made by hand. Evans says he’s happy to finally welcome visitors back to his exhibit, “It’s fantastic, it’s nice to see everybody coming in, and we’ve had great, great crowds. It’s a thrill.”