COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schoharie County Sunshine Fair kicks off Tuesday with the first event being the Poultry Junior Show, starting at 9 a.m. The fair will be held at the Cobleskill Agricultural Society, located at 113 Sunshine Drive in Cobleskill. A full schedule for the fair can be found online.

Daily Admission Rates

4% Added To All Credit Card Purchases

$15 Tuesday (No Advance Sales), All Day

$10 Tuesday Senior Day until 4 p.m. (No Advance Sales)

$20 Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday (No Advance Sales)

$22 Saturday and Sunday (No Advance Sales)

The above daily prices per person ages 3 & up include the following:

Unlimited Midway Rides By Dreamland Amusements

Tuesday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Wednesday-Sunday, Noon to 10 p.m.