COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schoharie County Sunshine Fair kicks off Tuesday with the first event being the Poultry Junior Show, starting at 9 a.m. The fair will be held at the Cobleskill Agricultural Society, located at 113 Sunshine Drive in Cobleskill. A full schedule for the fair can be found online.
Daily Admission Rates
- 4% Added To All Credit Card Purchases
$15 Tuesday (No Advance Sales), All Day
$10 Tuesday Senior Day until 4 p.m. (No Advance Sales)
$20 Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday (No Advance Sales)
$22 Saturday and Sunday (No Advance Sales)
The above daily prices per person ages 3 & up include the following:
- Unlimited Midway Rides By Dreamland Amusements
Tuesday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Wednesday-Sunday, Noon to 10 p.m.
- All Grandstand Shows And Fairground Attractions
- Free Parking On Grounds (Overflow Parking – Follow Signs, Trams will be available)