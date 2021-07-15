Schoharie County summer campers treated for CO poisoning symptoms

STAMFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troop G of the New York State Police confirmed to NEWS10 that several individuals from a local summer camp are being treated for symptoms linked to carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning.
According to Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department Chief McKay McMullen, 50 campers from the Zone Camp in Schoharie County are affected. They have all reportedly been transported to area hospitals—O’Connor, Margaretville, and Cooperstown-Bassett—either by ambulance or by the camp vehicles.
So far, no cause for the incident has been released.
The individuals in question are all male, ranging in age from 18 to 21. They were reportedly exposed to low levels of CO or are showing related symptoms, including wooziness. They apparently were in or near a building that was reportedly tested for CO, with the highest reading at 330 parts per million. According to the government agency OSHA, the personal exposure limit for CO is 50 parts per million.
Stanford Fire Department and Schoharie Police responded to the scene. Several agencies—code enforcement, New York State Police, and the Schoharie County Sheriff’s Office—are also reportedly involved. McMullen indicated that the building must be inspected before campers can return.
