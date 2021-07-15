Schoharie County summer campers treated for CO poisoning symptoms

STAMFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troop G of the New York State Police confirmed to NEWS10 that several individuals from a local summer camp are being treated for symptoms linked to carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning.

According to Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department Chief McKay McMullen, 50 campers from the Zone Camp in Schoharie County are affected. They have all reportedly been transported to area hospitals—O’Connor, Margaretville, and Cooperstown-Bassett—either by ambulance or by the camp vehicles.

So far, no cause for the incident has been released.