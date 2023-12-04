MIDDLEBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schoharie County resident has claimed $1 million on a Mega Millions ticket. According to the New York Lottery, Michael Donovan of Middleburgh claimed the second-place prize for matching the first five numbers in the September 12 drawing.

The winning ticket was bought at Stewart’s Shops at 33 Frontage Road in Glenmont. The winning numbers were 2, 14, 21, 42, and 67 with the Mega Ball being 18. Donovan chose to receive the prize as a one-time lump sum, totaling $651,000 after required withholdings.

New York’s Mega Millions games generated $492,300,632 in total sales during the 2022-2023 fiscal year. Officials said school districts in Schoharie County received $8,014,8190 in Lottery Aid to Education funds during that time.

If you are struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, you can find help by calling the HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or by texting HOPENY.