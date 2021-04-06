Schoharie County man pleads guilty to distributing thousands of child porn images

Schoharie County
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Justice announced that Angel Gomez, 38, of Richmondville pleaded guilty to distributing, receiving, and possessing child porn on Friday.

By pleading guilty, he admitted to the charges—that he had and shared thousands of images and videos of children being sexually assaulted, abused, and exploited. He used a peer-to-peer file-sharing program to upload and download the illegal files to and from his electronic devices. All told, more than 13,000 images and over 2,400 videos were at issue.

Gomez is scheduled for sentencing on nine counts in August. All told, he could serve a maximum of 180 years—20 years for each count—if convicted, and face up to $2.25 million in fines. He’ll be under post-imprisonment supervised release for between five years and life for each count, and must register as a sex offender.

