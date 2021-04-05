Schoharie County man facing child porn, weapons charges

RICHMONDVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police are reporting the arrest of Robert W. Kucienski, 66, of Richmondville and charged over images of child sexual abuse, commonly known as “child porn.”

State Police out of Cobleskill, the Computer Crimes Unit, and the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce arrested Kucienski on Friday, April 2. They say he possessed and promoted images of child sexual exploitation via the internet.

Police say Kucienski was arrested after a search warrant executed at his residence uncovered an unregistered handgun. He’s charged with:

Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child (D felony)

Possession of a Sexual Performance by a Child (E felony)

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Altogether, these charges could be worth as much as 11 years if he’s convicted, according to maximum state sentencing guidelines.

Police say this open investigation is ongoing. If you or someone you know has information regarding Kucienski, contact (518) 234-9401.