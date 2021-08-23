Schoharie County man arrested over $13K in forged checks

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police in Cobleskill say they arrested Dennis L. Daskalakis, 61, of Jefferson over checks he allegedly forged.

On Sunday troopers took Daskalakis into custody after what they describe as a month-long investigation. They say they received a report in July that Daskalakis had cashed three fraudulent checks for over $13,000. He turned himself in on Sunday and was formally charged with

Third-degree grand larceny

Second-degree possession of a forged instrument

He was arraigned in Cobleskill and released under the conditions that he report to Schoharie County Probation once a week, not contact anyone else in this case, and not commit any more crimes. He is due to return to court on August 31.