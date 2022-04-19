SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schoharie County is moving forward with new plans for the old jail. County leaders are looking for ideas on transforming the former public safety facility on Depot Lane in Schoharie.

The 6.7-acre site was decommissioned in 2019 after a new jail was built. Some are envisioning it as a new mixed-use “STEAM 157” campus for Science, Technology, Engineering Agriculture and Math. The site is roughly 80,000 sq. ft. of block masonry buildings. It is located at 157 Depot Lane in the Village of Schoharie.

The county is accepting redevelopment proposals. They are due by April 29. A pre-proposal walk through of the building is required. A copy of the Request for Proposals is on the county website.