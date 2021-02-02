Schoharie County declares state of emergency

SCHOARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schoharie County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Federice has declared a State of Emergency in Schoharie County, effective 6 a.m. Tuesday due to intense snowfall causing roadways to be impassible.

All Schoharie County office buildings have been closed for the day. Appointments scheduled for today by the public will be rescheduled.

Due to the intensity of the storm, the county recommends limited travel. Refrain from all unnecessary travel to allow for snow plows and emergency vehicle safety. If you must travel, allow extra time to reach your destination and drive with caution.