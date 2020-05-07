Schoharie County daily coronavirus update

Latest News

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials said Wendeday that there are two new positive cases of coronavirus among residents, bringing the total to 42 since testing began. Of those 42 cases, 39 have been cleared of the virus and only two are still active.

Schoharie County is currently monitoring 18 people in quarantine. All told, eight patients have been hospitalized, 176 have gone through quarantine and been released, and one has died.

Schoharie County does not have its own testing site.

