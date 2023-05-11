SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schoharie County Chamber of Commerce held its annual dinner on Thursday. The dinner recognizes businesses in the county and the contribution they make to their communities.

NEWS10 ABC Chief Meteorologist Steve Caporizzo was the emcee of the event. In addition, to the dinner, there was also a 50/50 raffle and gift baskets were raffled off.

“This type of event brings people together,” Schoharie County Chamber of Commerce Pres. Ron Ketelsen said. “It shows the opportunity for camaraderie, they get to know each other, talk. Another big thing is we share business leads within the chamber.”

Other speakers at the event included Assemblyman Chris Tague and Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado.