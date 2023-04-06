COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Calling all maple lovers! On April 29, head over to Cobleskill for the 56th annual Schoharie County Maple Festival to celebrate the end of maple season!

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cobleskill Fairgrounds. Admission is free.

Maple syrup production demonstrations will be held throughout the day. The Cobleskill Fire Department will serve pancakes, and food vendors will be present.

Free entertainment will be provided all day, including performances by Matt Evans, the Mohawk Valley Dance Theater, the TLC Country Cloggers, and Irish Dance by the Iona Troupe. There will also be a bounce house for kids.