SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schoharie County Department of Health (DOH) reports two businesses have violated NYS public health law by selling tobacco products to underage individuals. The businesses also provided illegal nicotine containing flavored vaping products for sale.

Schoharie County DOH reports Mobile I-88 located at 211 State Route 30A in Schoharie and The Loghouse located at 590 Highway Route 20 in Sharon Springs are both in violation. Both businesses hold one violation for selling tobacco products to a minor. For more information on the Adolescent Tobacco Use Prevention Act go to the NYSDOH website.