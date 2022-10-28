SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday, October 29, the Animal Shelter of Schoharie Valley will open its doors to little monsters, superheroes, and princesses. I’m talking of course about human trick-or-treaters, who will have the opportunity to celebrate Halloween a little early this year by bringing joy to dogs and cats in their kennels at the shelter.

Each animal will have a bag hung from their kennel to collect donations. Treats will be available at the shelter, or kids can bring their own.

The shelter says it needs:

Cat litter

Cat and dog food (canned or dry)

Bleach

Liquid laundry detergent

Garbage bags

The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. If you’re not able to make it for the reverse trick-or-treating event, donations can be dropped off at the shelter anytime between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Sunday. The Animal Shelter of Schoharie Valley is located at 304 Howes Cave Road, in Howes Cave.