SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schalmont High School senior Connor Bong is “digging” into his future with the Capital Region Boards of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES). Bong, along with 75 other students, is enrolled in the Construction/Heavy Equipment program at the Capital Region BOCES Career & Technical Education Center at the Schoharie Campus.

“I like to go to BOCES, learn new skills, hang with my friends and learn while having fun,” Bong said. “I want to get a job with the operators union or start my own heavy equipment business. I just like working with the big equipment and getting things done.”

October is Careers in Construction Month, a time dedicated to recognizing the importance of the construction trades in America. Students enrolled in the BOCES two-year program learn different skills required to enter the construction and equipment operator industries or pursue further education in college or technical school.