MIDDLEBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This year 40 scarecrows are set up in Middleburgh and the surrounding area as part of an annual tradition. While many of them are located on Main Street, you can spot the creative creations all across the county, sometimes easily mistaken for a person.

From now until October 7, people can vote for their favorite scarecrows. To vote you have to exchange one can of food or personal care item. Each item counts as one vote, and you can vote as many times as you want. The proceeds will go to local food pantries that support the local school district.

The Middleburgh Rotary Club is behind the annual fall tradition. To see all of this year’s creative creations, visit their Facebook page.