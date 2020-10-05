Richmondville man arrested for setting his own car on fire

NEW SCOTLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police say they arrested and charged William C. Sossei IV, 37, of Richmondville after they determined that he intentionally lit his own car on fire.

At about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, a caller reported the vehicle fire in progress in New Scotland. The Onesquethaw Fire Department knocked down the blaze, and they examined the scene with state troopers and the fire chief. They say they found several indications that the fire was started deliberately.

A man later identified as Sossei was also spotted hiding nearby in some bushes by fire personnel. Sossei was the registered owner of the vehicle, and police arrested him on a felony third-degree arson charged. He was also charged with reckless endangerment and trespassing. If convicted, his charged could be worth as much as 15 years in prison.

