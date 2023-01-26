SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Recent snowfall provided students of the Capital Region BOCES Career & Technical Education Center – Schoharie Campus with ideal learning opportunities. Students in the Heavy Equipment and Construction program learn maintenance skills, including how to use a plow, dozer, and front-end loaders to clear and remove snow.

Graduates have been hired by the New York Department of Transportation and county and town highway departments around the region. There are currently over 60 students enrolled in the Heavy Equipment and Construction program.

“BOCES gives you a lot of great opportunities to operate some great pieces of machinery,” said junior Deagan Makarowski from Cobleskill-Richmondvilel High School. “Luckily, I can be a part of this great program.”