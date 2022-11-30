SHARON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schoharie County health officials are warning the public that a raccoon found in Sharon has tested positive for rabies. Officials said the animal was found in the area of Stagecoach Road.

The raccoon was sent to Wadsworth Laboratory for testing. Positive test results were handed back to the health department on Tuesday, November 29.

Rabies is spread by the bite or scratch of an infected animal, such as a groundhog, cat, fox, raccoon, or bat. It can also be spread through an infected animal’s saliva.

If left untreated, rabies has a near 100% fatality rate in mammals, including humans. Health officials are asking anyone who had contact with the infected raccoon to call the Schoharie County Department of Health at (518) 295-8365.