Police: Richmondville man attacks first responders after DWI crash

SEWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police say they arrested a Richmondville man on Wednesday for allegedly attacking first responders after crashing his car while intoxicated.

Close to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, state police out of Cobleskill responded to a single-car accident at the intersection of State Route 165 and State Route 10 in Seward. Police say their investigation determined that 37-year-old Liam M. O’Connor was driving east on State Route 165 in a 2007 Nissan Pathfinder when the accident took place.

Police say he did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection of State Route 10, hit a guide rail on the eastern shoulder, and continued into a pasture where he ultimately struck a livestock fence. Police also believe O’Connor was speeding.

While receiving medical treatment from emergency medical services, police say O’Connor grew combative and attacked EMS and fire crews who tried to help him. The responding trooper said he could smell alcohol on O’Connor’s breath and saw signs of impairment. Law enforcement says O’Connor violently resisted arrest, attempting to kick a Schoharie County Sheriff’s Deputy and firefighters trying to put him in a patrol car.

Once at the police station, O’Connor allegedly failed standardized field sobriety tests. Police say he had a blood-alcohol content of 0.14%. He was charged with: