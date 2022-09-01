MIDDLEBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Middleburgh man who was accused of having sexual contact with a child less than 11-years-old in 2017 has been arrested, for an alleged parole violation. Police said Michael G. Porter Jr., 42, failed to report a personal email address he used as a registered sex offender.

Porter was first arrested in September 2017. He was accused of sending lewd material electronically to minors and possessing child pornography, along with having sexual contact with a child under the age of 11.

2017 charges:

Promoting a sexual performance by a child, possessing a sexual performance by a child, first-degree sexual abuse

Disseminating indecent material of a minor

Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child

He was remanded to the custody of the Schoharie County Sheriff in lieu of bail, and later paroled. On Aug. 27, 2022, State Police arrested Porter again, and charged him with New York Correction Law—Duty to Register and to Verify, a felony. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Middleburgh Town Court on September 9, and released.