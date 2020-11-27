Police investigating Schoharie County house explosion

SEWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State Police are investigating after a house in Schoharie County exploded on Thursday night. Troopers responded to 5700 State Route 145 in the town of Seward shortly before 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Upon arrival, the troopers assisted the Schoharie County Fire Coordinator and his team.

In a statement, New York State Police said the residence was unoccupied and blast did not cause any injuries.

The investigation is currently ongoing.