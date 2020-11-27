Police investigating Schoharie County house explosion

SEWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State Police are investigating after a house in Schoharie County exploded on Thursday night. Troopers responded to 5700 State Route 145 in the town of Seward shortly before 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
Upon arrival, the troopers assisted the Schoharie County Fire Coordinator and his team.
In a statement, New York State Police said the residence was unoccupied and blast did not cause any injuries.
The investigation is currently ongoing.
LATEST STORIES
- Capital Region takes on Black Friday shopping at Crossgates Mall
- Albany County: 140 new positive coronavirus test results overnight
- Warren County COVID update for Nov. 27
- Turkey theft brings Thanksgiving Day trouble to Alabama small business
- Venezuela judge convicts 6 American oil execs, orders prison