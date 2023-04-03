JEFFERSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are investigating a drowning incident on Saturday at a public lake near TheZone Boys Camp. Police say three people had overturned in the water, and say Juan Parco Saez, 36, of Ecuador, was found dead the following day.

On Saturday, around 2:37 p.m., troopers responded to Jefferson for reports of a small boat occupied by three people that was overturned. Multiple local fire departments arrived as well. Two people were rescued and taken to Albany Medical Center. They are in stable condition. The third person, later identified as Parco Saez, was not found after the Under Water Recovery Team (URT) attempted to find him, due to darkness and water conditions. The search resumed Sunday morning and Parco Saez was found in the water by URT.

Police say the drowning is believed to be accidental. In a statement from Oorah, this incident happened on a public lake and the individuals involved took a boat that was not owned or provided by TheZone. This investigation is still ongoing.