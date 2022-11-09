SEWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Seward man is doing time in Schoharie County Jail after police say he assaulted an infant, leaving them in critical condition at Albany Medical Center. David R. Walker, 32, was arrested on Tuesday.

According to police, the infant was hospitalized on November 5. They were still in critical condition Wednesday morning.

Charges:

First-degree assault

Reckless assault of a child

Endangering the welfare of a child

Walker was processed at the State Police barracks in Latham. He was arraigned in Cobleskill Town Court and jailed in lieu of $15,000 cash or $30,000 bond.