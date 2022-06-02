ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On May 28, the New York State Police conducted an Underaged Drinking Enforcement Detail in Schoharie County. One person was charged with Unlawful Dealing with a Child 1st degree (misdemeanor), after selling alcohol to persons under the age of 21.

During the initiative, 21 businesses were checked for compliance. According to State Police, one business was not in compliance with the New York Beverage Control Law Section 65, Prohibited Sale to Person Under the Age of 21.

Business allegedly not in compliance under the New York Beverage Control Law Section 65:

Yogi Food Mart 3578 St Rt 20, Esperance, NY

Establishments recognized for their compliance:

Stewarts, 308 Main Street, Middleburgh, NY

Citgo, 340 Main Street, Middleburgh, NY

Value Wine and Liquor, 107 Railroad Ave, Middleburgh, NY

Dollar General, 1273 St Rt 10 Jefferson, NY

S&H Express, 1363 St Rt 10 Jefferson, NY

Sloansville Wine and Liquor, 3585 St Rt 20, Esperance, NY

Sunoco, 215 W. Main Street, Richmondville, NY

Dollar General, 393 E Main Street, Richmondville, NY

Mirabito, 1168 State Rt 7, Richmondville, NY

Speedway, 1723 State Rt 7, Cobleskill, NY

Stewarts, 391 W Main Street, Cobleskill, NY

Mobil, 235 W Grand Street, Cobleskill, NY

Sunoco, 957 E Main Street Cobleskill, NY

Speedway, 2473 St Rt 7 Cobleskill, NY

Stewarts, 2668 St Rt 7, Cobleskill, NY

Citgo, 367 St Rt 7, Howes Caves, NY

Mobil, 211 St Rt 30A Schoharie, NY

Mobil, 337 Main Street, Schoharie, NY

Stewarts, 102 Johnson Ave, Schoharie, NY

Dollar General, 4503 St Rt 30 Middleburgh, NY

During these investigations, establishments are checked utilizing a trooper in plainclothes, and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or give a false date of birth, according to State Police. When asked for ID, they show their real ID.