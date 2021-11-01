Police: Cobleskill man charged with strangulation

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Cobleskill man has been charged with strangulation after a domestic incident. The New York State Police said Terry Hanes, 60, was arrested on October 31.

Around noon on Sunday, police said they responded to a domestic incident at a residence in Carlisle. Hanes is accused of choking the victim during an argument.

Hanes was taken into custody and charged with:

Strangulation in the second degree (felony)

Harassment in the second degree (violation)

Hanes was arraigned in Carlisle Town Court and released. He is due in court on November 17.