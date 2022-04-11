CARLISLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police were called to Cobleskill Regional Hospital around 1:22 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a man being treated for a stab wound. The following investigation determined that the victim was in a fight with Antonio M. Lopez, 45, of Cobleskill, when Lopez allegedly hit him in the head- causing a cut.

The two men separated for a period of time before engaging in another fight inside a house in Carlisle. During that scuffle, police say Lopez stabbed the victim in the back with a multitool. The victim was treated and released from Cobleskill Regional Hospital.

Lopez was taken into custody at his home. He is charged with the following:

Second-degree assault (Felony)

Second-degree menacing (Misdemeanor)

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon (Misdemeanor)

Lopez was arraigned in Carlisle Town Court and was sent to Schoharie County Jail on $1,000 cash or $5,000 bond. He is due back in court on April 13.