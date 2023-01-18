SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Paul Mitchell educator Maureen Munoz donated her time and shared her expertise on Tuesday with students in the Capital Region BOCES Cosmetology Program on the Schoharie Campus. Munoz, who works locally in the Innovation Salon in Albany, taught students the art of balayage, a hair coloring technique, said teacher Nancy Schmidt.

Paul Mitchell and Innovations Salon are some of the more than 300 partners BOCES works with. Through these partnerships, students can learn new techniques, and launch careers directly out of high school or land jobs that will help them pay for future educational expenses.

“It’s great to learn a new technique in a different way than we may do it in the classroom,” noted Cosmetology senior Kristyna Butcher, from Cobleskill, after Munoz completed her presentation.

There are about 100 students enrolled in the two-year Cosmetology program on the Albany and Schoharie campuses. Students gain the skills and 1,000 hours of training needed to take the New York State licensure exam.