SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One person was airlifted to a hospital following a serious car crash with severe injuries in Schoharie on Sunday. According to the Schoharie Fire Department, the crash happened on State Route 30 and Stony Brook Road.

Firefighters responded to the scene with extrication and EMS equipment. Others established a landing zone for a helicopter at Schoharie Central School. One patient was extricated from a car and was taken by Scho-Wright Ambulance Service to the landing zone and flown to a hospital via Lifenet. There has been no mention of what caused the crash or the current condition of anyone involved at this time.

Along with the Schoharie Fire Department, the Scho-Wright Ambulance, Schoharie County EMS, Schoharie County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, and the New York State Department of Transportation, along with others, responded to the scene.