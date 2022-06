CARLISLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schoharie County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find several dirt bikes, which officials say were stolen from an address on Mickle road in Carlisle. The bikes were taken between 8 p.m. on Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday morning, according to police.

Have you seen these dirt bikes? (Photos: Schoharie County Sheriff’s Office)

If you have any information on who may have taken the dirt bikes, or if you have seen them, give Deputy Cochrane a call at (518) 295-8114. This is an ongoing investigation, and no one has been charged as of Monday morning.