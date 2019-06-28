Off the Beaten Path: Caving

HOWE CAVES (NEWS10) – “Off the Beaten Path” profiles hidden gems around the Capital Region that are affordable, within driving distance, and most importantly, fun.

Caving is the act of exploring wild cave systems. And depending on your experience level, there’s a few different ones in the Capital Region worth checking out.

For more experienced cavers, there’s Clarksville Cave. The cave preserve is open from 7AM to 11PM. Here’s what you should know before you visit it!

For a beginner, you should consider checking out Howe Caverns!