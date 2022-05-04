SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Yohannes E. Bernot, 25, of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania died in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 88 in the town of Schoharie. The crash took place on Tuesday night.

State police say that at about 7:15 p.m., a trooper tried to pull over the driver of a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle—now identified as Bernot—that was speeding while headed east on I-88. When the trooper turned on their emergency lights to initiate a stop, police said that the driver sped off.

The trooper then turned off their emergency lights and said they lost sight of the motorcycle. But further east, they reportedly saw the motorcycle drive off the south shoulder and down an embankment. State police said that their emergency lights were off and that there was no active pursuit underway.

Bernot was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Attorney General’s Office also responded to the scene, and the crash remains under investigation.