COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Florida man will face several charges in Cobleskill Town Court next month after he allegedly stole a car and crashed it into a ditch. State Police said Nicholas S. Danis, 33, of Northwest Palm Bay, Florida was driving the car drunk when he went off the road. Troopers were called to State Route 7 in Cobleskill, where they found him Tuesday afternoon.

The car was brought back to its owner after the crash, police said. Danis was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, and third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Danis was taken to the State Police barracks in Cobleskill for processing, where he allegedly recorded a 0.22% BAC. He was issued tickets returnable to Cobleskill Town Court on October 18 and released to a sober party.