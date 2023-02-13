COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At around 2:11 a.m. on Friday, New York State Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at Stewarts Shop on West Main Street. Responding troopers observed a vehicle matching the description on State Route 145 near Keyser Road.

Troopers initiated a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to comply. A pursuit ended when the car crashed in the area of Cliff Street in Middleburgh. The driver, Jessica L. Glass, 31, of Cobleskill, was arrested. Glass was uninjured, and the vehicle was recovered.

Glass was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree, Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving, and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. Glass was arraigned at the Cobleskill Town Court and released on her own recognizance.