SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The prosecution in the Schoharie Limo Crash has been officially approved and prepared for the trial to begin on May 1. A certificate of compliance was recently accepted by Judge Lynch from District Attorney Susan Mallery.

Nauman Hussain was the driver of a limo that crashed a little over four years ago in October 2018 killing 20 people on Route 30 in Schoharie. During a December hearing Mallery explained she was about one-third of the way done reviewing nearly 10,000 documents connected to Nauman Hussain’s case. Since the certificate was accepted that means she has finished reviewing all of the documents. The trial can begin on May 1 if Nauman Hussain’s plea deal is not reinstated. Hussain’s attorney Lee Kindlon says they hope to hear a decision in the coming weeks.