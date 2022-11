SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The man accused in the deadly Schoharie limo crash is suing the judge that threw out his guilty plea.

Nauman Hussain was set to be sentenced to five years probation after pleading guilty to criminally negligent homicide. But Judge Peter Lynch refused to accept the plea because he wanted Hussain to spend time in prison.

Hussain’s attorney confirmed to NEWS10 that they filed a lawsuit to reinstate the original plea.