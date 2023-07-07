COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Grab your popcorn! Friday night, the Middleburgh Advantage program will be hosting a “Movies Under the Stars” event, rain or shine, at the Middleburgh Elementary School, starting at 7 p.m.

Movies will start screening when it’s dark out. Local vendors will be on-site, and games and activities will be held before the film.

A family-friendly film will be played, and guests are asked to bring their own chairs or blanket. If it rains, the event will be moved indoors.

Donations will be accepted. Anyone with further questions can call (518) 429-4429.