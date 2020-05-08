Breaking News
Mother’s Day: Women of Hessian Hill Farm

Schoharie County

TOWN OF WRIGHT (NEWS10) – In honor of Mother’s Day, we’re hearing from daughters in the Capital Region about the special mothers in their life.

In this story we meet the women of Hessian Hill Farm: Lois Goblet, Jess Goblet-Beretz and Liz Goblet-Schubert.

The farm, located in the Town of Wright in Schoharie County, is a woman-owned business on 350 acres. The farm itself goes back to 1809 and has been owned by the Goblet family for the last 56 years. 

Once a dairy farm is now a diversified agricultural operation. Jess Goblet-Beretz, owner of Farmhouse Floral Design in Middleburgh, expanded the farm 10 years ago with a small greenhouse operation and an increase in offering cut flowers for local florists.

Liz Goblet-Schubert oversees livestock production and marketing at farm, in addition to owning Hessian Hill Canine Country and Care located right on the property. She boards a limited number of dogs for a single day as well as long-term lodging. 

In addition to her farm responsibilities, Lois Goblet breeds red and white Border Collies. What started as a retirement goal, quickly took off! Now, Hessian Hill has Border Collies all over the US. 

