JEFFERSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mill Pond Inn restaurant on Main Street in Jefferson will be closed November 3 through the 6. The Inn and Tavern will reopen on November 10.

The restaurant at the Mill Pond Inn is closed for a week due to renovations of their kitchen. According to the Mill Ponds Inn Facebook post, employees are ripping up the restaurant’s old kitchen floor to make way for a new one.