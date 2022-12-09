MIDDLEBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Middleburgh man was cited to court on Wednesday after he allegedly pulled a knife on someone at the Stewarts on Main Street. The incident took place on September 14, sometime before 8:30 p.m.

It all started as an argument, police said. Words nearly escalated to violence, according to police, when Bo M. Schaefer, 20, pulled out a knife and threatened to cut the person he was arguing with.

Schaefer was arrested after being pulled over in Cobleskill on Wednesday. He was processed at the State Police barracks in Cobleskill.

Charges:

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Second-degree menacing

Schaefer was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Middleburgh Town Court. He will answer his charges on Jan. 10, 2023.