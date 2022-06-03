MIDDLEBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to a statement posted on the Middleburgh Central School District website Thursday, it was recently brought to the attention of district officials that a community member was looking into the classroom windows at the elementary school. Officials say the same community member was making inappropriate social media posts.

While the district does not have any information at this time regarding a credible threat, out of an abundance of caution, Middleburgh Central School District has been closed for Friday, June 3. District Administration is working with the Schoharie County Sheriff’s Department regarding this issue.

Superintendent of Schools Brian Dunn says, “We understand that the closure of the district on such short notice may be a hardship for families but we believe that it is the best course of action to ensure the safety of our school community.” Dunn stressed that, as always, the safety and security of the district’s students, staff, and families are first priority.