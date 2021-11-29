Middleburgh covers meters to offer free parking during holidays

MIDDLEBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The holiday season is all about giving back! This year the Middleburgh Rotary Club and the Village of Middleburgh continue their tradition of covering the parking meters on Main Street to offer free parking during the holidays.

The tradition has been running for more than two decades. It was started to promote local shopping during the busiest shopping time of the year.

“People always stop and thank us and we get a very positive response and we’re also very fortunate the Village allows us to cover the parking meters. They don’t get any revenue from the parking meters,” said Wes Anderson, a Rotary Club member.

The candy canes were installed on Saturday and will be up until after the new year.

Beginning Dec. 4, Lights in the Park – a free and festive drive-through event – makes its return. Last year, the park where it was held was flooded on Christmas Day. It took massive efforts from the Rotary Club and community members to have it be up and running again this year.