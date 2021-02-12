Middleburgh couple start old-fashioned candy business

MIDDLEBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A couple in Schoharie County want to bring old-fashioned candy into the hands of people in the Capital Region. Last month, Wendy and Scott Valente started the small business called The Candy Tavern.

The Candy Tavern opened their virtual doors at the end of January and Valente says the response has been incredible.

“We’ve shipped to Florida!” says Valente.

Their offerings include candy sticks, jelly beans, and many more sweet options. Right now, they have a special candy box for Valentine’s Day.

Their candies are individually wrapped, provided that way from their suppliers.

Only available by shipping or pick-up right now, their goal is to eventually have a storefront on Main Street in Middleburgh.