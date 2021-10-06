Marking 3 years since the fatal Schoharie County limousine crash

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — October 6 marks a grisly milestone in the Capital Region community. On that day in 2018, 20 people were killed in a brutal accident apparently caused by low vehicle safety standards. Among the deadliest transportation accidents in the last decade, the lethal Schoharie County limousine crash inspired lawsuits and legislation alike.

Nauman Hussain, the operator of Prestige Limo Company—pleaded guilty to 20 counts of criminally negligent homicide last month, but did not receive jail time. Instead, he agreed to 5 years of probation and 1,000 hours of community service.

Although the criminal case is over, the families of the victims in the crash are pursuing civil cases against Hussain, Mavis Discount Tire, and New York State.

The legacy of the crash reverberated throughout the region and the country. It prompted lawmakers to draft new legislation to reform safety measures in public transportation, private vehicles, and commercial service industry vehicles. These reforms—on the statewide and national level—have included new guidance for inspections and added requirements for wearing seatbelts.