RICHMONDVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A large fire has broken out in Schoharie County. In Richmondville, near the county line, several crews—some reportedly from Otsego and Delaware Counties—the blaze on Winegard Road began near train tracks.

Smoke from the fire can be seen from as much as 20 miles away. Stick with NEWS10 for more on this story as it develops.