SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jury selection for the criminal trial of Nauman Hussain continued May 3, 2023. So far, nine groups of potential jurors have been questioned.

A common obstacle we’ve seen throughout jury selection is how close knit Schoharie County is and the wide-ranging impact of this crash. Questioning from Defense Attorney Lee Kindlon reflected that.

He asked potential jurors what they’ve heard since the crash and if they would be able to keep their work as a juror away from people outside of the courtroom. He touched on the pressure that comes with fielding questions from friends and family.

Another big question Kindlon is asking potential jurors is if they have sympathy and if that would play into their role as a juror. One woman said she thinks jurors might lose sleep during this case, “It’s going to be hard, there’s no doubt about that.”

Overall, the questions have been consistent from Judge Peter Lynch, Kindlon, and Special District Attorney Fred Rench. Rench asked how comfortable people are with following instructions, if they have bias against any potential witnesses and other questions relating to anything that could prevent a fair verdict.

Another panel of potential jurors was seated for orientation shortly after noon on Wednesday.