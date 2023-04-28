SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the Schoharie limousine crash trial approaches, NEWS10 is taking a closer look at what it could look like and how long the process might take. NEWS10’s Trishna Begam spoke with lawyers and family members of the victims to learn how they’ve been preparing.

The case against limo operator Nauman Hussain could take up the entire month of May, according to his attorney. The families impacted by the tragedy have been waiting for more than four years.

“Very happy that the process is moving forward,” Kevin Cushing said. “We are not looking to get closure; we are looking to get justice.”

The courtroom inside the Schoharie County Courthouse is ready for Monday, May 1 as a pool of 1,500 potential jurors are considered.

“Obviously, we need to weed out the people who knew about the case and have formed an opinion,” defense attorney Lee Kindlon said. “Schoharie is a small county. We’re gonna have to get through a lot of people.”

Kindlon expects 90 jurors a day will be looked at to select the final 12.

“Attending the trial will be difficult,” Cushing said. “There will be things brought up that will be difficult for us to see and hear.”

“It’s kind of like reliving trauma in a way to have to hear it all over again,” Eric Steenburg said.

Steenburg lost both his brothers, Rich and Axel, in the crash. He said he will attend the trial every day once the jury is seated.

“I’ve made my peace with the accident,” he said. “I do still believe there needs to be accountability.”

As for whether they’ll ever hear from Hussain on the witness stand, that hasn’t been decided, yet.

“Always a question of whether the defendant testifies,” Kindlon said. “Something we will have to see.”

Hussain is accused of 20 counts of criminally negligent homicide for not properly maintaining the Ford Excursion limousine. The limo, according to court documents, suffered from “catastrophic brake failure” on October 6, 2018. Twenty people died as a result of the crash.

An earlier plea deal was rejected by a new judge, who wants Hussain to spend 1.3 to 4 years in prison instead.