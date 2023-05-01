SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jury selection for the trial of Nauman Hussain began May 1, 2023.

The morning was mostly procedural, the judge spent the first half of the day walking potential jurors through the rules and the indictment. Hussain is charged with 20 counts of criminally negligent homicide for his alleged role in the Schoharie limo crash that killed 20 people back in 2018.

Judge Peter Lynch told the court there will be 12 jurors and 4 alternates for this case and there’s no clear indication when the trial will begin.

The judge is estimating that the entire trial once it does begin could take 4-6 weeks. News10 also learned the Schoharie county district attorney Susan Mallery has at least 20 witnesses for this trial.