SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The judge who threw out a plea deal in the Schoharie limousine case has responded to a lawsuit brought against him by the limo company operator.

Judge Peter Lynch responded in a 50-page legal brief to the suit that is attempting to force the court to accept the original plea deal. Prestige Limo Operator Nauman Hussain faces trial for the deaths of 20 people in the October 2018 crash.

The plea bargain had Hussain avoiding jail time, but Lynch, who was newly assigned to the case, rejected the plea deal and believes Hussain should spend time in jail. Hussain’s lawyers are trying to force Lynch to accept the original plea. But in his brief, the judge said he had the right to reject it.

Hussain is accused of not properly maintaining the Ford Excursion limousine. The limo, according to court documents, suffered from “catastrophic brake failure” the day of the crash.

If Lynch’s ruling stands, Hussain will face trial in May. The brief can be read in-full below: